Teacher not liable to be charged with Juvenile Justice Act provisions: Kerala High Court

Published - July 05, 2024 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has observed that teachers cannot be slapped with the penal provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, for adopting simple corrective measures like beating of a student to keep the discipline of the school.

The court made the observation recently while quashing a case registered against Jomi, Principal , St. Joseph School, Thottuva, in Ernakulam district under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act for beating a student.

The court observed that if teachers were roped into under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act for devising simple and least onerous corrective measures to keep the discipline of the school or the educational Institution the discipline of the School or the Institution would be in peril. At the same time, when the teacher exceeds his authority beyond the limit and causes serious injuries or physical assault of similar nature definitely the penal provisions of the Act would squarely apply. In the instant case, while beating the student, the intention of the teacher was to guide the student by alerting her to the necessity of studying well and securing high marks in the subject.

