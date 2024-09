The Ernakulam South police on Sunday arrested a school teacher on charge of attempting to sexually assault a woman in a private bus that was going from Fort Kochi to Aluva. The arrested is Kamal, 52, a teacher at a government school in Ernakulam. He will be presented in court on Monday.

