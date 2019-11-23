Teacher develops software that generates news through AI

Now, neural networks and deep learning will help prepare a variety of news stories on specific topics from online archives based on keywords.

The Cochin University of Science and Technology has awarded doctorate to Shine K. George, faculty member of the Department of Computer Applications at U.C. College, Aluva, for developing a study and set of software tools that creates news just like reporters and writers, but through Artificial Intelligence.

“The complex and advanced system is resource-intensive and runs on advanced cloud computing power from Amazon Web Services. The authoritativeness of the output news from this system depends on the completeness and accuracy of the information being fed into the archives,” said Mr. Shine.

The archives are originally created and then continually developed by adding maximum information on happenings in each topic. The information is added based on a comprehensive set of keywords. Techniques derived from how human brain stores, processes and retrieves information are used to train the software system, according to the researcher.

Mr. Shine said the developed system excelled in different types of news stories, and more so in analytical stories and background stories. For the system to work across different archives maintained by leading news organisations, an ontology had to be carefully chosen. Ontology is a set of concepts and categories in a subject area or domain that shows their properties and the relations between them. The quality of the news generated is proportional to the accuracy of information fed into the archives and completeness of the ontology or classification.

“Two major shortcomings of writers - namely errors in memory and personal biases - are avoided by this software system,” he said.