TDB can proceed with draw of lots for selection of Melsanthi: Kerala HC

Published - October 16, 2024 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Selection of Melsanthi for the Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples scheduled for October 17

Gopakumar K C

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to proceed with the draw of lots for the selection of Melsanthi for the Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples scheduled for October 17 after excluding the name of Yogesh Nampothiri T.K.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar passed the order while disposing of a suo motu case relating to the selection and appointment of Melsanthi of the two temples.

The court observed that in the absence of an experience certificate for the period from November 01, 2020 to November 14, 2023, the candidature of Yogesh Nampoothiri should not have been considered for the interview held on September 25, 2024 for the selection of Sabarimala Melsanthi.

The court also ordered that the name of Pramod M., candidate on the selection list, can be included in the draw of lots. The court had earlier ordered that the inclusion of Pramod M. and Yogesh Namboothiri in the draw was subject to further orders of the court.

The court also dismissed a writ petition filed by M.N. Vishnu Namboodiri challenging his non-inclusion on the select list of candidates for the draw of lots for the selection of Sabarimala Melsanthi.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
