TCCL a proud partner of India’s moon mission Chandrayaan 3

July 15, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi-based Travancore Cochin Chemicals Limited (TCCL) is a proud part of India’s ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan 3.

The State public sector company produced and supplied nearly 350 tonnes of sodium chlorate crystal for the mission. The product from TCCL was used as a solid fuel for the rocket propulsion stage. The crystal for the moon mission was produced at a plant jointly set up by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and TCCL on the company premises, said a communication here.

The joint venture plant has a capacity to produce around five tonnes of sodium chlorate a day, exclusively meant for the ISRO. The solid fuel also goes into the propulsion of other rockets launched by the ISRO.

TCCL came into existence in 1950 as a joint venture between FACT and Mettur Chemicals. It was taken over by the State government in 1951. The company’s leading products include caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, liquid chlorine, and sodium hypochlorite.

TCCL achieved record production, turnover, and profit in the last financial year. The company’s profit last fiscal stood at ₹75 crore and is expected to repeat the good performance during the current financial year too, company sources added. The company is accredited with ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certificates.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission had a smooth take-off on Friday at 2.35 p.m. from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the mission will have a soft landing on the moon’s south pole on August 23.

