Taxi operators seek relief

KOCHI

15 March 2020 01:34 IST

Appeal comes after closure of tourism centres following COVID-19 spread

Travel Operators’ Association of Kerala (TOAK) has appealed to the Centre and the State to announce relief measures to help tourist vehicle operators, who have been severely hit by COVID-19 crisis. The appeal comes in the wake of the government’s decision to indefinitely close down tourist destinations in the State.

TOAK president M.S. Anilkumar said the association had made representations to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Union Finance Minister, Union and State Tourism Ministers, and the State Transport Minister. Two years ago, it was the Nipah virus that adversely affected the industry. It was followed by the 2018 floods. Thanks to timely steps taken by the government, the industry partly survived the crises, but taxi operators could not completely get off their liabilities. Compared to those crises, COVID-19 spread has brought the industry to a complete standstill. TOAK’s representation appealed for a cut in tax on vehicles as well as a temporary relief from GST and a moratorium on EMIs. Travel operators also called for a rollback of the plan to increase insurance premium.

They also felt that with crude oil prices in the international market coming down drastically, oil companies should reduce fuel prices proportionately.

Advertising

Advertising