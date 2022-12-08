TAVI, renal transplant performed on 67-year-old at Kochi hospital

December 08, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Doctors at Medical Trust Hospital here successfully performed a transcatheter aortic valve implant (TAVI) followed by a kidney transplant in a gap of six months on a 67-year-old patient.

The procedures were done by a team of doctors representing the departments of cardiology and nephrology. Nazar, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, has recovered after TAVI and kidney transplant.

TAVI was done on March 31, 2022 by a team of doctors led by Dr. Manu R. Varma, senior consultant, department of cardiology. The renal transplant was performed by a team led by Dr. Mohammed Iqbal, senior consultant, department of nephrology, after six months on October 13, 2022.

TAVI is a minimally invasive interventional procedure in which a crimped valve is put in the aortic position through a small puncture in the groin without major incisions on the chest.