Tanzanian national found guilty under NDPS Act

August 22, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Additional District Sessions Court has found a 34-year-old Tanzanian national guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession of about 4.6 kg of heroin on his arrival at the Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, on July 12, 2021.

Ashraf Mtoro Saphy has been found guilty under Section 21 (c) and Section 23 of the NDPS Act. The sentence hearing will be held on August 23. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths, who seized the heroin from the accused, had found the narcotic drug concealed inside a special cavity in a trolley bag. He was arrested on July 12 and remanded in judicial custody in Viyyur jail. The investigation revealed that he had travelled to India using fake documents.

The accused started his journey from Zanzibar in Tanzania and was holding an e-medical attendant visa. He arrived at Nedumbassery via Dubai by Emirates Airlines. He was reportedly directed by those in the drug network to stay in a hotel in Kochi and take the train route to New Delhi, where he was supposed to hand over the consignment. A suspected New Delhi-based racket was behind the operation. The drugs were handed over to him by an unidentified passenger in Tanzania.