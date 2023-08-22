HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tanzanian national found guilty under NDPS Act

August 22, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional District Sessions Court has found a 34-year-old Tanzanian national guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession of about 4.6 kg of heroin on his arrival at the Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, on July 12, 2021.

Ashraf Mtoro Saphy has been found guilty under Section 21 (c) and Section 23 of the NDPS Act. The sentence hearing will be held on August 23. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths, who seized the heroin from the accused, had found the narcotic drug concealed inside a special cavity in a trolley bag. He was arrested on July 12 and remanded in judicial custody in Viyyur jail. The investigation revealed that he had travelled to India using fake documents.

The accused started his journey from Zanzibar in Tanzania and was holding an e-medical attendant visa. He arrived at Nedumbassery via Dubai by Emirates Airlines. He was reportedly directed by those in the drug network to stay in a hotel in Kochi and take the train route to New Delhi, where he was supposed to hand over the consignment. A suspected New Delhi-based racket was behind the operation. The drugs were handed over to him by an unidentified passenger in Tanzania.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.