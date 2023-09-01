Tanur drug case: father of accused moves HC alleging police torture

September 01, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

K.V. Aboobacker, father of Mansoor, who was arrested by the Tanur police recently on allegations of drug trafficking, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking a probe into the alleged police torture of his son.

The Tanur police had taken Mr. Mansoor and four others into custody on July 31. Cases were also booked against them for drug trafficking. Thamir Jifri, one of the arrested persons, had died in police custody.

Mr. Aboobacker complained that the police were physically torturing the others in custody asking them to affix signatures on a statement saying that they had psychotropic substances when they were taken into custody. He submitted that there were signs of torture wounds on his son’s body. The accused were physically and mentally tortured by some jail officials. The jail authorities had no power or right to either mentally or physically torture the inmates, he submitted in a petition.

He complained that the jail authorities refused to receive his complaint, which was addressed to the superintendent of the prison. Incidentally, four police officials involved in the case were booked on charges of murder following the death of Thamir Jifri. The State government has also issued orders for a CBI probe into the death.