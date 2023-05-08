HamberMenu
Tanur boat accident: Aster Healthcare to cover treatment cost of injured admitted at MIMS

May 08, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Aster DM Healthcare will cover the entire cost of treatment of those admitted at MIMS, Kottakkal, following the tragic boat accident at Tanur.

Among the eight injured and admitted at the hospital, four are children. The condition of the injured remains stable, according to a communication issued by the hospital authorities. Two of the injured were discharged on Monday.

Azad Moopen, managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, said the group would cover the entire cost of treatment of the injured undergoing treatment at the hospital. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George visited the injured at the hospital.

