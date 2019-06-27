Tanker stir threat highlights need for Puthuvype terminal

The Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners’ Association has said its members in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry, owning tankers numbering 5,500, will go on an indefinite strike from July 1.

The Association is demanding work from the oil marketing companies for over 600 of its member tankers.

The strike will halt the movement of 125 bullet tankers a day to Kerala from Mangaluru, disrupting supply to LPG bottling plants in the State.

The threat of strike highlights the State’s dependence on road movement of cooking gas and underscores the importance of the completion of stalled work on LPG import terminal on Puthuvype Island.

According to IOC sources, Kerala has achieved LPG penetration of over 100% with each of its 78,53,754 households (2011 census) having connection marking LPG as the most established cooking fuel with rapidly increasing demand.

According to oil industry data, Kerala LPG consumption is expected to rise substantially in the coming years but bulk of the fuel is imported, highlighting the importance of the LPG receiving facility at Puthuvype, work on which has been stalled since February 2017 following protest by people expressing fear over their safety.

The project with a capacity to handle six lakh tonnes of LPG a year, comprises a multi-user liquid terminal jetty as well as a storage facility. The cost of the project, including the pipeline, is ₹ 2,200 crore of which the MULT and related facilities have been completed in September 2018 at a cost of about ₹200 crore, IOC incurring a total expenditure of around ₹350 crore.

The sources said that completion of the project would help take 125 LPG bullet tankers off Kerala roads, cutting down 37,500 tanker movements a year. The fuel is now brought from Mangaluru to LPG bottling plants near Kozhikode, Kochi and Kollam. These road movement of LPG has caused 56 accidents between 2014 and 2018.

The accompanying pipeline project between Kochi and Salem will take additional tankers off the road. The work on the pipeline connectivity from Puthuvype Island to Kochi refinery site is on hold because of the protest by the local people while IOC has maintained that it has inducted the latest safety features for the project.