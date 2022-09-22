Tanker ship rams fishing vessel off Kochi

Four fishermen on board injured; nets on boat suffer damage

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI/KOZHIKODE
September 22, 2022 22:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Four fishermen on board a Beypore-based fishing vessel were injured after a Panama-registered Malaysian ship rammed it, while it was engaged in fishing 13 nautical miles (around 24 km) off Kochi, early on Thursday morning.

Quoting fishermen on board the vessel, police sources said the tanker ship named Global Peak, which was proceeding southward rammed the fishing boat named Al Naeeme and speeded off. The boat and its nets suffered damage. The Coastal police in Beypore is probing the case, they added.

The fishing trawler’s owner Ali Akbar said its front portion suffered substantial damage in the impact. “The ship rammed our boat although it was well lit. The four fishermen who suffered injuries to their limbs and head were taken to Beypore late on Thursday evening,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Intervention sought

The Kerala Fishing Boat Owners’ Association has sought the immediate intervention of the State government to intercept the Malaysian ship.

Karichalil Preman, vice president of the Kerala Fishing Boat Owners Association, said there were 13 fishers, including 11 from West Bengal and two from Tamil Nadu on the fishing boat that met with the accident. He alleged that the tanker ship had ignored warning signals from the boat.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The fishermen said that the ship crew did not offer help following the accident, and that it was some local fishermen, who witnessed the incident from another boat, who rescued them and collected details of the tanker, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
fishing industry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app