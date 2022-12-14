Tanker carrying over 40,000 litres of ethanol tilts precariously off road triggering fears in Kochi

December 14, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A tanker carrying ethanol that veered off the road at Irumpanam in Thripunithura being lifted back on to the road on Wednesday. The tanker from Karnataka was on its way to the IOC plant at Irumpanam with some 40,000 litres of the inflammable substance. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

A major tragedy was averted when a tanker lorry carrying over 40,000 litres of ethanol, which veered off the road and was left in a precariously tilted position, was lifted back to the road using a crane at Irumpanam on Wednesday around 10 a.m.

The tanker from Karnataka was on its way to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) plant at Irumpanam. The incident occurred in front of the plant disrupting traffic through the busy stretch for over two hours.

“The road has a pronounced slope to its side, which the driver probably missed owing to the overgrown grass. It is not clear whether he was trying to give side or attempting to park. When we reached, the tanker was in slanted position, and the first thing we checked was whether there was any leak. Ethanol assumes gas form when it comes into contact with atmospheric temperature and is highly inflammable. Thankfully, there was no leak,” said the Thripunithura fire station authorities.

However, fire and rescue services personnel took necessary precautions like arranging foam tenders on standby. Since the incident took place in front of the IOC plant, the company kept its hydrants charged and also deployed its foam tender.

A huge crane was also mobilised. It had to be parked bang in the middle of the road for the operation thus throwing the traffic through the area into complete disarray. The tanker was soon lifted back on to the road. Since the vehicle had not sustained any damage, it was straightaway driven to the IOC plant premises.

Two units from the Thripunithura fire station participated in the operation led by assistant station officer Shambhu Namboothiri.

