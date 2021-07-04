Tamil Nadu Q Branch arrests three persons from Angamaly

Kochi

04 July 2021 02:40 IST

Three persons, including two suspected residents of Sri Lanka, were taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu Q-branch from Angamaly in the early hours of Saturday.

The arrests were made with the assistance of the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Kerala. Among the arrested were reportedly two brothers from Sri Lanka and a resident of Tamil Nadu.

According to senior police officers, the Tamil Nadu native came here recently, while the Sri Lankans were here for around 15 years. One among them had a murder case against him in Sri Lanka and a Red-Corner notice against him in the case, police sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

They had reportedly violated norms and purchased plots in Tamil Nadu. A case was registered there in connection with that and a warrant was pending against them.

Though they were suspected to be involved in drug trafficking as well, it remains to be substantiated.

The accused were staying at Kidangoor near Angamaly, and it needs to be verified whether they were staying under false identities. They were initially moved to the ATS office at Nedumbassery before being taken to Tamil Nadu.