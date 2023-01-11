Tamil flicks receive rousing reception as fans throng movie houses for special shows since early morning

January 11, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Movie buffs in several districts had a field day as two big-budget films of Tamil superstars Vijay and Ajith opened on Wednesday. Multiple fan shows were held, with the earliest shows getting screened as early as 1 a.m. Fans thronged shows, and police had a tough time controlling the crowd.

“No guts, No glory,” read the tag line of ‘Thala’ Ajithkumar’s latest Pongal release Thunivu co-starring Manju Warrier.

It demanded guts from those who turned up for the special fans’ show at the two screens at Padma Theatre here as early as 1 a.m. as well. For, the crowd has turned into a throbbing human ball as it heaved towards the entry of the movie hall under its own pressure almost threatening to pull down the doors.

It proved too suffocating for a fan who collapsed only to be literally dragged away by his legs . A rare couple of families stayed on the sidelines watching the crowd wondering what they have signed up for.

The theatre staff had a tough time controlling the crowd and even inside the hall there was pandemonium bringing cops to the scene to stop passions from boiling over. Eventually, when the movie started and ‘Thala’ made his mass entry, fans went berserk and received it with wolf whistles.

A few metres away at Kavitha Theatre an even bigger build up was under way for the opening fan show of ‘Ilaya Thalapathy’ Vijay’s flick Varisu at 4 a.m. Peppy songs from the movie were being played in full blast outside the theatre with ecstatic fans dancing to the tune. The rush for getting into the hall was an even greater one particularly so for the first class.

The theatre erupted in wolf whistles and paper bits were thrown into air as Vijay’s intro was accorded a rousing reception.

Fans got on to the platform in front of the screen and danced wildly for every song even as some posed for photographs with the movie as the backdrop for bragging points.

“We organised nearly 400 fans shows across the State with screenings for fans being held in three theatres in Kochi city alone. This was easily the biggest reception for a Vijay flick since the pandemic,” said Sandeep Yousef, Ernakulam district president of the Vijay Fans Association.