Taluk-level squads proposed to ensure quality of drinking water supplied by tanker lorries in Ernakulam

November 26, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam district administration is planning taluk-level squads to ensure quality of drinking water transported in tanker lorries.

The move comes after the Assembly Committee on Petitions recommended stringent measures to avoid supply of contaminated or disproportionately chlorinated water to consumers. A detailed circular outlining the steps proposed is expected to be ready by next week, according to officials.

The taluk-level squads were proposed based on the inference that a single squad for the entire district had failed to achieve the desired results. The functioning of the district-level squads, which included officials of various government agencies such as the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Food Safety department, had lost steam after the initial enthusiasm. The lack of coordination among the various enforcement agencies had also hit the drive.

As per the decisions taken at a meeting convened by District Collector Renu Raj last week, each government agency/department will have a clear role in ensuring the quality of drinking water supplied in tanker lorries.

Besides the PCB, Food Safety department, and Motor Vehicles department have to ensure that tanker owners comply with the guidelines for vehicles collecting water from various sources, including hydrants managed by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

The Assembly Committee on Petitions has made it clear that the KWA and the district administration would have a joint responsibility to ensure compliance with the general guidelines by tanker owners. The squads are expected to collect periodic samples to check the quality of water being supplied to consumers.

