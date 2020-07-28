Taluk hospitals in Ernakulam not part of COVID-19 battle

Thanking heroes: A mural thanking health workers near the Ernakulam General Hospital on Tuesday.

Kochi

28 July 2020 23:08 IST

Government medical college continues to bear the brunt of patient load

Taluk hospitals in the district appear to have been kept out of the COVID-19 battle, while the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery continues to bear the brunt of the COVID patient load.

N.K. Kuttappan, District Medical Officer, said that the taluk hospitals were consciously kept out of COVID care to avoid, as far as possible, contact between COVID and non-COVID patients. COVID-19 patients are admitted only to first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) or the MCH, while the taluk hospitals deal with other patients. But with the situation being dynamic and anticipating that the COVID patient load could rise, a change in this policy might be considered, he said. “Most taluk hospitals have been equipped with swab collection and isolation facilities, besides antigen test kits,” said a doctor at the Karuvelipady taluk hospital. An isolation ward with ten beds was set aside at the hospital, but it currently lies vacant, she said. With defunct wiring, the ICU was barely functioning and required fixing, she said. “The District Hospital at Aluva also collects swab samples and has a triage facility, but currently does not have anybody with symptoms isolated there,” a doctor at the hospital said.

“Some of these other government hospitals were used as isolation facilities for symptomatic people under quarantine who were waiting for test results. If positive, they are sent to an FLTC or the MCH,” said a doctor at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital, where 13 beds have been set aside in an isolation ward. In the event of a surge in the number of COVID patients requiring hospital facilities, the Muvattupuzha hospital could cater to patients with mild symptoms, but in the absence of an ICU, the hospital might not be able to attend to the critically ill, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The number of patients in the general outpatient departments has reduced drastically in the past few months, since only emergency cases are being handled. Only the obstetrics and gynaecology departments are handling a large number of patients now. Staff can be spared for duty in an isolation ward since the patient load is much lower in other departments compared to pre-pandemic times,” she said.

But in some hospitals like the District Hospital at Aluva, the shortage of staff, particularly specialists, could come in the way of running a full-fledged isolation ward with COVID-positive or symptomatic people, said Dr. Cyril G. Cherian, district secretary, Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, who was a doctor at the hospital and is on the COVID surveillance team. A clear separation between COVID and non-COVID treatment centres was necessary to prevent the healthcare system from collapsing, he said.

At the MCH, Kalamassery, all categories of patients were being treated, but asymptomatic people were mostly shifted to FLTCs, said Dr. Ganesh Mohan, Resident Medical Officer.

“There is only a fine line between category B and C patients and patients in category B could progress to the critical stage at any point,” he said.

Category A patients are asymptomatic, while category B and C are differentiated on the basis of severity of symptoms.