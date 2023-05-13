ADVERTISEMENT

Taluk adalat for Kanayannur to be held on Monday

May 13, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The first of the taluk-level adalats in the district, being organised as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the LDF government, will be held for the Kanayannur taluk at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Monday. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve and Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad will lead the adalat, said a press release here.

The second adalat will be organised for Paravur at Kesarai Balakrishna Pillai Memorial Town Hall on May 16. The Aluva taluk adalat will be held on May 18 at Mahatma Gandhi Town Hall, Kunnathunadu. An adalat will be held on May 22 at EMS Town Hall, Perumbavoor. The Kochi taluk adalat will be held at the Mattancherry TD School on May 23. The Muvattupuzha taluk adalat will be held at Municipal Town Hall on May 25. The last taluk adalat in the district, for Kothamangalam, will be held on May 26 at Marthoma Cheriapalli Convention Centre.

Ministers P. Rajeeve and P. Prasad will participate in all the adalats. The adalats are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. every day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US