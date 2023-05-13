Taluk adalat for Kanayannur to be held on Monday

May 13, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The first of the taluk-level adalats in the district, being organised as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the LDF government, will be held for the Kanayannur taluk at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Monday. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve and Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad will lead the adalat, said a press release here.

The second adalat will be organised for Paravur at Kesarai Balakrishna Pillai Memorial Town Hall on May 16. The Aluva taluk adalat will be held on May 18 at Mahatma Gandhi Town Hall, Kunnathunadu. An adalat will be held on May 22 at EMS Town Hall, Perumbavoor. The Kochi taluk adalat will be held at the Mattancherry TD School on May 23. The Muvattupuzha taluk adalat will be held at Municipal Town Hall on May 25. The last taluk adalat in the district, for Kothamangalam, will be held on May 26 at Marthoma Cheriapalli Convention Centre.

Ministers P. Rajeeve and P. Prasad will participate in all the adalats. The adalats are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. every day.