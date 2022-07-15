Talks on superstars’ salary cut to continue: Film Chamber

‘Concern over repeated failure of Malayalam movies at box office’

A meeting convened by the Kerala Film Chamber here on Friday to discuss ways to overcome the repeated failure of Malayalam movies at the box office remained inconclusive.

The meeting was held amidst repeated pleas by the chamber and producers that the lead actors must opt for a pay cut as majority of the recent releases had crashed at the box office. A meeting will be held in the first week of August to carry forward the discussions.

Actor Mohanlal, president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, is likely to attend the meeting in which the representatives of Film Chamber are expected to present the demand that heavily-paid actors have to reduce their salary to help the industry tide over the ongoing crisis.

The meeting held on Friday was attended by the representatives of producers, distributors, theatres, actors and technicians. Producers and theatre owners had expressed concerns over the poor turnout for several recent releases. They had pointed out that small and medium budget films were not able to attract foottalls into cinemas while big budget films, especially those made in other languages, had set the cash registers ringing. The fall in satellite and digital rights for various movies had also remained a concern for the industry stakeholders.