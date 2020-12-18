Talks on for chairperson candidates

Kochi

18 December 2020 00:25 IST

Fronts not in a hurry to finalise names as election of civic body heads will take place only after December 28

Both the major political fronts have kick-started unofficial discussions on potential candidates to head the councils where they have managed simple majority, though neither is in a hurry, since the election of chairpersons is not expected before December 28.

At last count, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has won Eloor, Thripunithura, Piravom, Kothamangalam and Koothattukulam municipalities decisively, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) has Maradu, North Paravur, Angamaly and Aluva municipalities in their kitty.

In Maradu, INTUC district vice president and four-time panchayat member and councillor Antony Asanparambil has emerged as the front-runner. Belonging to the Congress ‘A’ faction may also serve him well, since 15 of the victorious UDF councillors owe allegiance to the faction, thus reserving the chairman’s post to them, going by the trend in the faction-ridden Congress.

In Eloor Municipality, A.D. Sujil, the second-term councillor and CPI(M) area committee member, may get to lead the municipality, though it is subject to the district committee’s approval.

Multiple names are in contention in North Paravur Municipality, where the chairperson’s post is reserved for women. Jessy Raju, Beena Sasidharan, V.A. Prabhavathy, and Shyamala Govindan are among the names in the air, though a final call will be dependent, among others, on caste and community factors.

In Kothamangalam, K.K. Tomy’s name is being talked about, though the local leadership remains tight-lipped about sharing names of potential chairperson candidates.

Senior Congress leader and KPCC executive committee member M.O. John is in all likelihood to become the chairman for the third time in Aluva.

Julie Sabu of the CPI, a former district panchayat member, and Eliamma Philip of the CPI(M), a former panchayat member, are being speculated as potential chairperson candidates in Piravom Municipality, even as the local leadership declined to reveal anything without the imprimatur of the party district leadership.

Reetha Paul, a five-time councillor, has a distinct advantage in Angamaly, though the name of Reji Mathew is also being thrown around. Both are from the ‘A’ faction that claims to have a majority among the victorious Congress candidates.

In Koothattukulam Municipality, Jigi Shanavas and Vijaya Sivan, vice chairperson in the last council, seem to have emerged as probable chairperson candidates.

Several women candidates are eligible to be considered for the chairperson’s post in Thripunithura Municipality, though no one has emerged as a favourite with the party local leadership yet to make a call.