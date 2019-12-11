Taking law into one’s own hands not a civilised act: SHRC chief

State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Chairman Antony Dominic has said that in the name of delayed justice it is unbecoming of a civilised society to hail the police or people taking law into their own hands for “doing justice” against a crime committed.

Speaking at the Human Rights Day observance at Bharata Mata School of Legal Studies on Tuesday, he said action should come from Parliament and other legislative bodies for expediting dispensation of justice.

The manner in which the accused were handled by people and the police in Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh, and Walayar was totally uncivilised, he said.

Mr. Dominic said it was unfortunate that certain Members of Parliament praised the way the accused were handled even before they faced justice in a court of law.

Nobody can question one’s right to live, and it cannot be denied by any law. Human rights laws should change with the times, he said. There are certain clauses that do not protect human rights in full spirit, he observed.

Presiding over the function, P. Mohandas, judicial member of the commission, called upon youth to stand up against unjust practices.

The right to die and the right to privacy are among some of the significant orders that have come from the Supreme Court in recent times, said K. Abraham Mathew, retired judge.

A book on human rights written by former district judge P.S. Antony was released on the occasion by the SHRC Chairman.

Commission Secretary M.H. Mohammed Rafi, Registrar G.S. Asha, and Bharata Mata School of Legal Studies director Father Sebastian Vadakumpadan were among those who spoke.