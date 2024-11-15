 />
Take strict action against vehicles violating safety norms in Sabarimala, HC tells Motor Vehicle Dept.

A bench directs MVD officials to utilise the automated number plate recognition (ANPR) camera system and other equipment installed in connection with the Safe Zone Project

Published - November 15, 2024 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed Deputy Transport Commissioner, South Zone, and the Regional Transport Officers (Enforcement), Kottayam and Idukki, who are the officers in charge of the control rooms at Elavunkal, Erumeli and Idukki to take necessary steps to ensure safe, secure and hassle-free pilgrimage for Sabarimala pilgrims, utilising automated number plate recognition (ANPR) camera system and other equipment installed in connection with the Safe Zone Project.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Muralee Krishna S. directed the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) officials to take stringent action against vehicles flouting safety norms.

The court also directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to continue with the special queue at the Nadapanthal at Sannidhanam for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and health issues, and children below the age of 10.

The court directed the authorities to ensure display of the price list of food items in all eateries in Sabarimala, Pamba, and Nilakkal in English, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu languages, in addition to Malayalam.

The Chief Police Co-ordinator, Sabarimala, submitted that 13,665 police officials were being deployed for Sabarimala duty in six phases. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads are also being deployed. One company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also being stationed for duty for the entire season.

The court issued the directives in the suo motu cases relating to the arrangements made for Sabarimala pilgrims.

