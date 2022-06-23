Take steps to stop attack on healthcare personnel: HC

Court asks whether police could be deployed in sensitive areas

Expressing concern over the attack on health workers at the Neendakara taluk hospital, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the authorities to ensure that such incidents did not happen in the future and also to put in place all measures to avert such incidents.

The Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath directed the State government to devise a plan of action to avert such incidents. The court directed the government to make available the number of posts of security personnel in government hospitals as well as the number of police aid posts already sanctioned near the hospitals.

The court asked the government to inform it whether police could be deployed in sensitive areas such as Neendakara for the first instance and could be extended to other areas. In fact, the authorities had to think about placing the hospitals in remote areas under police protection cover in the evening and nights so that doctors and nurses at such hospitals could work without the fear of attacks.

When the case relating to the attack on health service personnel came up for hearing, the court observed that the court was concerned over the attack on the doctor and a woman nurse at the Neendakara government hospital. In fact, the Bench had earlier repeatedly ordered that every measures should be taken to avert such incidents rather than launching an investigation into the incidents and punishing the culprit.

Of course, the consequences of such incidents had to be followed. Unless stringent measures were taken, such unfortunate incidents were likely to happen with regularity which the court could not countenance.

The government pleader submitted that a security personnel had been deployed at the Neendakara hospital. But he was also attacked.

The court asked the government to state whether the present system of allowing everybody to rush into hosptials without any barriers being posted could be controlled, except for patients and their immediate bystanders and helpers so that healthcare workers would not be put under unnecessary pressure.

Counsel for the Indian Medical Association (IMA) submitted that medical and paramedical personnel in every hospitals were constantly working with the apprehension of such an attack, particularly when the atmosphere became surcharged and heated because of the pressure of work.