Take steps to avoid circumstances leading to industrial workplace accidents, says Pinarayi

February 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

It is not enough to merely reduce the number of industrial workplace accidents but the aim is to prevent the circumstances leading to them, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating online on Monday a two-day international conclave on occupational safety and health organised under the aegis of the Department of Factories and Boilers on safety of workers, their health and welfare.

He said the conclave focussed on the fourth wave of industrial revolution and safety at workplace, health and environment. Kerala had a lot to learn from experts from abroad who were attending the conclave, the Chief Minister said.

Ease of doing business

The State was taking steps to increase the ease of doing business here. Efforts were on to implement the changes with the cooperation of industrialists and experts. Any new legislation could be implemented successfully through creation of awareness. The conclave was aimed at creating awareness about safety, Mr. Vijayan said.

He said that Kerala was making strides in creating an investor-friendly atmosphere. As a result, 15.71% of the new enterprises registered under the ‘year of enterprises campaign’ were in the manufacturing sector. This was a growth from 13%. Human intervention in industrial operations faced new challenges and utilisation of emerging technologies was needed, he added. A delegation of experts from Germany, the Netherlands, the U.S., the U.K., and France are participating in the conclave.

The theme of the conclave is industrial workplace safety, opportunities, and challenges. Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve participated in the inauguration online. Director of factories and boilers P. Pramod, joint director Sooraj Krishnan, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation director general Rajendra Kumar, Cochin Shipyard Limited managing director and chairman Madhu S. Nair and BPCL chief executive Chacko M. Jose were present on the occasion.