Take care of nomadic children found begging or selling knick-knacks at junctions, says Kerala High Court

State bound to provide adequate care and protection under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, says HC

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 20, 2022 21:49 IST

Nomadic children found engaged in begging or selling knick-knacks at busy junctions and tourist spots shall be taken care of, sent to shelter homes or repatriated, suggested the Kerala High Court.

Initiating suo motu action on the issue following media reports, a Division Bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali noted that the news reports indicated that the children were sleeping on platforms or roads. The State was bound to provide them adequate care and protection under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the court noted.

The court asked the secretary of the Social Justice department, the director of the Women and Child Development department and the Member Secretary of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority to file statements/counter affidavits with supporting documents, setting out the steps taken to provide adequate and suitable care and protection to the children in need. The details of the child care centres/centre homes, where these children could be kept till repatriation shall also be filed, the court directed.

Referring to media reports, the court observed that drug peddlers were attempting to lure students outside school campuses since they were aware of the strict monitoring within the premises of educational institutions. The court directed the Member Secretary of the Authority to hold a detailed enquiry into the issue of drug peddlers attempting to lure students outside school campuses.

