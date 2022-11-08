Take action against Saji Cherian, MLA, for his derogatory remarks against Cheriyanad panchayat president: K. Surendran

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran on Tuesday demanded action against Saji Cherian, MLA, for his alleged derogatory remarks against the woman president of Cheriyanad panchayat.

Accusing the CPI(M) of remaining silent on the issue, Mr. Surendran demanded that Mr. Cherian should resign his MLA position for his remarks against the chairperson, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) State Secretary should shed their silence. Police must register a case against the MLA for his remarks offending a person belonging to a backward community, he said.

Mr. Surendran said that CPI(M) had carried out illegal recruitments to various posts in the local bodies across the State. Arya Rajendran, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor, had violated her oath of office by aiding illegal recruitments by allegedly writing a letter to the party leadership asking for a priority list of party cadre and well wishers, he said.