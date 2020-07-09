Tackling cyber crime: online session held

The Women Cell of St. Teresa’s College in Ernakulam organised an online training session on ‘Cybercrime, Online Safety and Redressal’, under Facebook’s ‘We Think Digital’ programme in collaboration with National Commission for Women and Cyber Peace Foundation. The training saw participation by over 3,000 women students from all over Kerala.

“Internet has a direct correlation with increasing rate of crimes against women, such trainings will sensitise users to how to use web-based tools

effectively, safely and most importantly, identifying cybercrime and taking responsibility to report it. The training will benefit all, especially women,” said G. Poonguzhali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi, who was the guest speaker of the programme.