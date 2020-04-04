Tablighi meet: 13 under observation in Kozhikode

Thirteen people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month are under observation in Kozhikode district now.

According to reliable sources, the Health Department has sent their body fluid samples for lab tests. These people are put up at specially designated COVID care centres, they added.

Meanwhile, no new SARS-CoV-2 cases were reported from here on Saturday too. A release said that a total of 21,934 people are under observation now, including 32 who are lodged at the isolation ward attached to the Government Medical College Hospital. Fourteen people were newly admitted and eight were discharged.

Right now, five SARS-CoV-2 positive patients from Kozhikode district and one each from Kasaragod and Kannur are undergoing treatment here. Two infected persons from Kozhikode and one from Kasaragod were discharged in recent days. Of the 341 body fluid samples sent for lab tests so far, 287 are negative.