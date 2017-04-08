T3 to turn operational on April 18

T3, the new international terminal at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), will be fully operational from April 18.

More CISF personnel

By afternoon on the day, all international flights will shift their arrivals and departure operations to T3, said a press release here. With the commissioning of the new terminal, more personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were allotted for the airport.

Dream Liner service

However, their deployment has been delayed because of the elections in five States. The CISF personnel started arriving at the airport in batches from Friday.

Air India’s Dream Liner will launch its service from Kochi on April 18. The flight is slated to depart from the terminal at 9.20 a.m., the press release said.