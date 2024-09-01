Syro-Malabar synodal commissions reconstituted

The Synodal commissions of the Syro-Malabar Church have been reconstituted.

Accordingly, Mathew Moolakatt, Archbishop of Kottayam, will be the president of the synodal tribunal and Thamarassery Bishop Remigios Inchinaniyil and curia bishop Sebastian Vaniapurackal will be the judges of the tribunal, said an official communication from the Church on August 31 (Saturday). Auxiliary bishop of Thrissur Tony Neelankavil will be the new chairman of Mangalapuzha St. Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary Synodal Commission.

Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt and Idukki Bishop John Nellikkunnel will be the new members. Synodal commission of Vadavathur St. Thomas Apostolic Seminary will have Changanssery Archbishop designate Thomas Tharayil as chairman. Kothamangalam Bishop George Madathikandathil and Kanjirappally Bishop Jose Pulikkal will be members. Gorakhpur Bishop Mathew Nellikkunnel will be the synodal commission member of Satna St. Ephrem Theological College.

Bishop Pulikkal will be the chairman of the commission for training in faith. The commission for priests will be headed by bishop Neelankavil. Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of Pala will head the commission for unity of the Church. The commission for families and the faithful will be headed by Kothamangalam Bishop George Madathikandathil. Irinjalakuda Bishop Poly Kannookkadan will head the commission for liturgy. The commission for media will be headed by Archbishop designate Tharayil. The commission for vocations will be headed by Bhadravathi Bishop Joseph Arumachandath. Ramanathapuram Bishop Paul Alappat will be the chief editor of synodal news.

