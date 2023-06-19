Syro-Malabar Synod condemns ‘attempts to weaken Christian institutions’

June 19, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Synod of Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church has condemned what it called attempts to weaken Christian institutions. In a statement issued here on Monday, through official spokesman for the Syro-Malabar Church Father Antony Vadakkekara, the bishops said the recent incidents at Amal Jyothi Engineering College, Kanjirappally, did not send out a creative message to the society at large. However, recent media discussions have portrayed attempts to impose discipline and insist on morality in educational institutions as a great crime. The discussions will not help the healthy formation of younger generations. The sad incidents of suicide were being used by vested interests to to achieve their communal ends, the bishops claimed. It is a matter of great concern for the Christian society.

The Synod of Bishops said Christian educational institutions and care homes had maintained high standards and contributed to the growth of Kerala society. Weakening them would not only help inculcate enmity towards the Christian community, but also damage the future of the younger generations, it added.

