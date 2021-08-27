Syro-Malabar synod alters order of Mass

KOCHI

27 August 2021 23:39 IST

All parishes asked to implement decision from November 28

Priests, who lead the Mass, will face the congregation for the introductory session and delivering the sermon, but for the rest the of worship, will face the tabernacle, beginning November 28, it was decided at the 29th Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church that was held online and concluded on Friday evening.

This change in the order of worship must be implemented in all parishes, latest by April 17 next, Easter Sunday, the Synod said.

The Bishops, who constitute the Synod, expressed concern at what they termed as attempts being made to overlook the contributions that Christians had done for nation building. While stressing the need to uphold freedom of expression, they condemned repeated attempts by persons in the socio-cultural spheres and the film sector to portray Christianity in bad light. Social issues affecting Christians had been taken up with members of the ruling front and that of the Opposition, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

Decision flayed

In the meantime, office bearers of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT, also known as Almaya Munnettam), a combine of priests, religious, and lay people, who have been demanding more transparency in the functioning of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, said the decision on changing the order of worship (of priests facing the tabernacle) was taken overlooking stiff opposition from a vast number of priests, Bishops and members of the laity.

They termed it as an attempt to divide believers under the garb of changing customs. The activists staged a mock synod in front of Mount St Thomas, the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church.

P.P. Jerard, general secretary of the Pastoral Council, and Binu John, convenor, led the protesting members. They said Church members would not permit any deviation from the rites and customs that were in vogue for the past 60 years.

Riju Kanjookaren of the AMT said the Pope must intervene to stop the attempt to impose changes in churches. The Synod decision was nothing but a face saver for a section of Bishops, he said.

An overwhelming majority of believers were from 10 of the 36 dioceses in the Church. Their opinion was often stifled since there were more number of Bishops from the other dioceses, especially in northern India, where the number of church members was fewer. The Synod decision had come as a shock to the majority of Church members, said Fr. Jose Vailikodath, spokesman for the AMT.