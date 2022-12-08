Syro-Malabar media commission terms former SC judge’s remark ‘avoidable‘

December 08, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Syro-Malabar Media Commission has termed as “avoidable” a voice message of Kurian Joseph, former judge of the Supreme Court, on untoward incidents related to the implementation of the uniform mode of worship in all churches under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, and apostolic administrator Archbishop Mar Andrew Thazath arriving with police protection on November 27 to lead Mass at St. Mary’s Basilica in the city.

A voice clip of Mr. Joseph appealing to Church leaders to sit across the table with the laity and other stakeholders to amicably settle the issue has been doing the rounds for the past two days.

The uniform mode of worship has been followed in 34 of the 35 dioceses under the Church since November 2021. A consensus had been reached in 1999 in this regard, and problems persist since a section of the faithful are opposed to the Synod’s decision, the commission said, while terming the appointment of the apostolic administrator as one that was prompted by an “unprecedented situation”.

It further sought Mr. Joseph’s attention to a section of laity reportedly speaking in a “rude” manner to the administrator. The administrator also waited for four months for being able to lead the Mass at the basilica, for which he sought police presence to avoid untoward incidents, said Father Antony Vadakkekara, secretary of the commission.

Father Vadakkekara welcomed Mr. Joseph to present a list of proposals to help arrive at a consensus on the issue.