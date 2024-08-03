Syro-Malabar episcopal assembly in Pala from August 22

The fifth Major Archiepiscopal Assembly of the Syro-Malabar Church will be held under the aegis of the archdiocese of Pala between August 22 and 25. Preparations for the assembly, meeting eight years after the last one in 2016, is headed by Pauly Kannookadan, convener, and Joseph Kallarangatt, bishop of Pala.

The assembly is a consultative body of the Syro-Malabar Church presided by the major archbishop. The assembly will be attended by bishops, priests, religious and lay representatives. According to the decree on March 25, 2024, 360 members will participate, including bishops under the age of 80, priests, religious and lay representatives, said a press release from the Church here on Saturday.

Three topics

The assembly is constituted under the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches and it assists the major archbishop and the synod of bishops when important matters need to be decided in the Church. The theme of the fifth Major Archiepiscopal Assembly is Mission and Response of the Syro-Malabar in Response to the Needs of the Time. Three topics will be discussed in the assembly: renewal of faith formation, lay participation in evangelisation and empowering of the Syro-Malabar community.

The communication said that the last assembly in 2016 saw 488 participants but the practical aspects of conducting the assembly has led the organisers to keep the numbers down this time.

Delayed by COVID

The Canon Law prescribes that the major archiepiscopal assembly should be convened once every five years. After the Syro-Malabar Church was elevated to the major archiepiscopal status in 1992, the first assembly took place in 1998. Subsequently, it was held in 2004, 2010 and 2016. The uncertainty that prevailed in the context of the COVID pandemic was the reason for the delay in holding the assembly, which should have taken place in 2021, said the circular issued by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil.