Syro-Malabar Church synod supporters symbolically expel dissenting bishops in Kochi

The faithful affiliated to the Catholic Nasrani Association and the Church Protection Council on Friday gathered in front of the Bishop’s House in Ernakulam and symbolically expelled five bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church for expressing dissent against the synod-prescribed unified Mass. M.P. George, chairman of the Association, opened the protest.

The protest was against bishops Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath, Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, Mar Jose Puthenveettil, Mar Jose Chittuparambil, and Mar Ephrem Nariculam. Later on, the protesters went to meet Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil at St. Thomas Mount in Kakkanad but were denied entry to the campus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.