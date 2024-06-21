GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Syro-Malabar Church synod supporters symbolically expel dissenting bishops in Kochi

Published - June 21, 2024 10:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The faithful affiliated to the Catholic Nasrani Association on Friday symbolically expelled bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church who wrote a dissenting note on unified Mass observance stipulated by the synod of the Church.

The faithful affiliated to the Catholic Nasrani Association on Friday symbolically expelled bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church who wrote a dissenting note on unified Mass observance stipulated by the synod of the Church. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin 

The faithful affiliated to the Catholic Nasrani Association and the Church Protection Council on Friday gathered in front of the Bishop’s House in Ernakulam and symbolically expelled five bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church for expressing dissent against the synod-prescribed unified Mass. M.P. George, chairman of the Association, opened the protest.

Five bishops slam excommunication threat, call it Middle Ages culture

The protest was against bishops Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath, Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, Mar Jose Puthenveettil, Mar Jose Chittuparambil, and Mar Ephrem Nariculam. Later on, the protesters went to meet Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil at St. Thomas Mount in Kakkanad but were denied entry to the campus.

