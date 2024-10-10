GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Syro-Malabar Church slams protest call for ordination of deacons

Published - October 10, 2024 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Syro-Malabar Church has come down on those who have called for a street protest and a public rally on October 13 in a bid to force the official Church hierarchy to ordain deacons in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

In a social media post on Wednesday, official spokesman Father Antony Vadakkekara said, “It has been noticed that posters are being circulated on the social media platforms exhorting people to take to the streets on October 13, demanding the ordination of deacons. This can only be seen as an extension of the sinister design of certain individuals and organisations to humiliate the archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly in public”.

The Church spokesman claimed that people behind delaying the ordination of deacons are also calling for the protest. They have obstructed the ordination through threats and protests. They are distorting facts with the hidden agenda of weakening the Church structure. These people were using the deacons as scapegoats, he added.

Father Vadakkekara, in a separate post, also criticised the stand taken by the rebel group on the eviction of protesters from the Bishop’s House after the functioning of the archdiocesan curia came to a standstill for about ten days.

“The efforts to evict the protesters who had been disrupting the routine functioning of the various offices in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchial headquarters has been represented in an unchristian and inhuman way in the note circulating in the name of Father Jose Vailikkodath,” he said.

Published - October 10, 2024 09:21 pm IST

