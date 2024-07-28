Syro-Malabar Church slams “move” against Muvattupuzha Nirmala College

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Syro-Malabar Church called the “move against” Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, by some students as a “serious” issue.

There has been a concerted and planned move in recent times against Christian minority institutions, Bishop Thomas Tharayil, convener of the PAC, said in a statement here on Sunday. The recent happenings at Nirmala College are part of the religious-communal “invasion” on Christian institutions, the statement added. Any efforts to destabilise Christian minority institutions will be dealt with strongly, said Bishop Tharayil.

Nirmala College has maintained high academic standards. However, the recent developments will upset the functioning of the college and its academic activities. A group of students, demanding that a particular religious group be allotted a room for offering prayers, have held a sit-in before the Principal’s office. The demand has no legal or moral standing and the demand is meant to upset the atmosphere on the college campus.

Protest

The statement also expressed concern that the college units of two leading students’ unions led the protest in the college. Bishop Tharayil demanded a thorough inquiry into such incidents to bring out the conspiracy behind them. The Principal and authorities at Nirmala College should also be provided protection to avoid more untoward incidents on the campus, the statement said.