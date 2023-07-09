Syro-Malabar Church row continues as laity forum protests against transfer of rector

July 09, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

No mass was celebrated at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica on Sunday and Almaya Munnettam, a lay people’s group, observed the day as ‘Basilica Protection Day’, in protest against the transfer of rector Antony Narikulam and the appointment of Anthony Poothavelil in his place by apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath. The basilica is the principal church of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church.

Almaya Munnettam spokesperson Riju Kanjookkaran said the parishioners would launch a relay prayer and protest get-together in front of the cathedral from Monday. Both lay people and priests of the archdiocese would join the protest, he added.

Meanwhile, Fr. Narikulam moved out of the cathedral rectory on Sunday as he has sought hierarchical recourse against the order transferring him out of the rectorship of the cathedral. He said in his letter that he would not take charge as the new parish priest of the Moozhikulam church and would reside at Nivedita Institute of the archdiocese near Aluva.

He conveyed the message to Archbishop Thazhath in a letter on Saturday and the apostolic administrator said he considered favourably Fr. Narikulam’s decision to vacate the rectory after handing over all belongings of the cathedral parish to Fr. Poothavelil.

The cathedral parishioners, led by the parish council, declared that they would not accept the new vicar, Fr. Poothavelil. They also alleged the hierarchy of trying to turn the basilica into a battlefield. They said the basilica had been closed down to normal sacraments and services for the third time and that Fr. Narikulam had stood by the parishioners.