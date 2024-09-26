Syro-Malabar Church clarifies on ordination of deacons

The Syro-Malabar Church has clarified that some social media posts on discussions with various groups in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly on the ordination of deacons to priesthood are inaccurate.

There is an attempt to portray a set of suggestions submitted by a group before the synod of bishops as the final decision of the synod, said Father Antony Vadakkekara, official spokesman of the Church in a statement here on September 25 (Wednesday).

He said the synod of bishops had met representatives of priests and groups of lay people separately on deacons’ ordination. The Congregation for Oriental Churches in Rome has issued instructions on ordination to the apostolic administrator of the archdiocese. Accordingly, deacons signing the declaration to follow the unified Mass will be ordained priests.

“But a lack of interest in heeding to the official Church stand is a hurdle to the ordination of deacons,” Father Vadakkekara said. The Church authorities cautioned all concerned to be alert and desist from making provocative public statements so as to pave the way for the ordination of deacons.

Earlier, the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency, a group opposing the synod decision on the unified Mass liturgy, alleged that delaying priestly ordination to deacons was a violation of human rights. Anna Shibi, general secretary of the movement, claimed in a statement that the ordination of deacons was being purposefully delayed.