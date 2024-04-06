Syro-Malabar Church asks parties to make stand clear on ESA, wild animal attacks

April 06, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Syro-Malabar Church has demanded that political parties make their stance clear on issues such as inclusion of villages in the Ecologically Sensitive Area category and increasing wild animal attacks on humans. The demand, voiced by Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, chairman of Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Committee, comes in the wake of the State government ordering local bodies to submit reports of ESAs by April 30.

“The increasing instances of wild animal attacks and loss of lives and their impact on people are not discussed usually. The government has not given due consideration to these events,” the archbishop claimed in his statement. The Syro-Malabar Church wants to raise these issues on social media platforms and to know what stand the political parties have on these issues.

Before April 30

The Church also alleged that there had been intentional introduction of mistakes in preparing the ESA shapefile and that the State wasted time given by the Centre to carry out a study for making corrections. The State government had failed to keep its promise that corrected files on the shapes of ESA villages would be sent to the local bodies concerned. The government had issued a circular to local bodies to submit the ESA village shapefiles by April 30 even as election preparations were on.

The Church also alleged that the government had not come forward to address the concerns of residents of the 92 ESA villages. It demanded that populated areas, farmland, and revenue land be exempted from the ESA limit before the report is submitted to the Union government.

Ministers and people’s representatives are busy with election work and under no circumstances should the report be submitted only under the supervision of bureaucrats, it said.

Wildlife attacks

The Church claimed that 135 lakh people in 106 panchayats in the State are affected by wild animal attacks. Eight people lost their lives in the first three months of 2024. Several others have been injured. Under these circumstances, the issue should figure prominently in the election campaign, the Church added.

