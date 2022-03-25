Synod welcomes govt initiative to resolve disputes in Malankara Church

KOCHI

The episcopal Synod of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church sought the support of the civil society to resolve the disputes in the Malankara Church by following the suggestions of the Kerala Law Reforms Commission.

Catholicos Baselios Thomas 1 and Metropolitan trustee Joseph Mar Gregorious led the Synod held at the Puthencruz Saint Athanasius Cathedral.

The Synod welcomed the decisions of the high-level committee meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on March 19. The recommendations of the Law Reforms Commission led by former Supreme Court judge K.T. Thomas should be made into a law to find a permanent solution to the disputes in the Malankara Church, according to a communication issued by the media cell of the Church.

The Synod also welcomed the efforts of the State government to elicit the views of the civil society in this regard.