ADVERTISEMENT

Synod should discuss boycott of Cardinal Alencherry, says lay group

Published - August 27, 2024 09:04 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Catholic Nazrani Association, a group of lay people in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, has appealed to the synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church to discuss the boycott of Cardinal George Alencherry, former major archbishop of the Church, at the Archi Episcopal Assembly in Pala that concluded on Sunday.

A communication from the group claimed that representatives of the archdiocese at the Assembly boycotted the cardinal even as the group expressed solidarity with the prelate of the Church.

The letter expressing solidarity was handed over to the cardinal by a member of the Association, Baiju Francis Thachil, according to a press release. The boycott has to be discussed by the synod of bishops, and the Church should take steps to take forward the case related to fabrication of fake documents against the cardinal, the group appealed to major archbishop Raphael Thattil.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US