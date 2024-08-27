Synod should discuss boycott of Cardinal Alencherry, says lay group

The Catholic Nazrani Association, a group of lay people in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, has appealed to the synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church to discuss the boycott of Cardinal George Alencherry, former major archbishop of the Church, at the Archi Episcopal Assembly in Pala that concluded on Sunday.

A communication from the group claimed that representatives of the archdiocese at the Assembly boycotted the cardinal even as the group expressed solidarity with the prelate of the Church.

The letter expressing solidarity was handed over to the cardinal by a member of the Association, Baiju Francis Thachil, according to a press release. The boycott has to be discussed by the synod of bishops, and the Church should take steps to take forward the case related to fabrication of fake documents against the cardinal, the group appealed to major archbishop Raphael Thattil.