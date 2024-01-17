Synod rubbing salt into wound, says priests’ forum about order on Mass

January 17, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - KOCHI

Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithi, a forum of priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, has said the synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church is rubbing salt into the wound through a combined demand to adopt the uniform Mass liturgy. The demand proves that the major archbishop was lying when he said at a recent reception that he would hold everyone together, heal wounds, and keep his ears open to all, the forum said.

The priests’ reaction comes in response to a letter signed by 49 bishops of the Church, including Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, expressing a desire that the uniform Mass liturgy be adopted by all as Pope Francis had demanded adoption of the uniform format from Christmas day in 2023.

“We appeal with love that as believers in the Catholic faith, the fatherly words of Pope Francis will be accepted wholeheartedly and implemented exemplarily,” the bishops said. “We are obliged to obey the Pope as the head of the Church, forget differences and bear witness to the unity of the Church,” they added.

The priests said the bishops’ circular should be immediately withdrawn and discussions opened so that everyone would be heard on the issue of Mass liturgy. They said the decisions reached between an ad hoc committee of priests and papal delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil should be immediately implemented.

The priests claimed that the declaration by bishops reflected a violation of the spirit of Pope Francis’ views on Synodality, made abundantly clear during the synod of the Catholic Church in October 2023.

Meanwhile, the group of lay people in support of the official Church hierarchy — Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi (combined forum for protection of the Church) — claimed that the synod’s circular was the last chance for priests, who violated the Pope’s appeal on mass liturgy to continue in the Catholic fold.

The circular issued by apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur would be read out in all the churches on Sunday, and unified Mass would have to be followed from that day, said the forum. Priests, who worked against the circular would not be able to continue in the Church, the forum claimed. It also said that if any of the Church vicars refused to read the circular and follow the instructions, they should be removed from their positions.

