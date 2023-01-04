ADVERTISEMENT

Syro-Malabar Church synod from January 9

January 04, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry will open the 31st meeting of the Synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church at Mount St. Thomas on January 9. The three-day preparations for the Synod meet will begin on Friday with a retreat for bishops and other participants preached by Kozhikode Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal.

The meeting would conclude on January 14, said Father Antony Vadakkekkara, media commission head of the Syro-Malabar Church, in a communication here on Wednesday. As many as 58 bishops from India and abroad, including those who have retired, will participate in the meeting.

ALSO READ
Archbishop Thazhath constitutes inquiry commission

The meeting of the Synod of bishops comes in the midst of a roaring controversy over the way the Mass is celebrated, particularly in the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, which is the largest diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church. The widening emotional chasm between those favouring the Mass as prescribed by the Synod in August last year and those favouring a fully congregation-facing Mass is obvious.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The rift between the two groups, in which there are both priests and lay people, led to fisticuffs at the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, the principal church of the archdiocese, on December 23 and 24. An inquiry commission was constituted by archbishop Andrews Thazhath, the apostolic administrator of the archdiocese, to probe the incident. It will prepare a report on the incidents that led to the disruption of the Mass by those favouring the fully congregation-facing Mass at the cathedral basilica and the alleged spilling of consecrated wine and host.

ALSO READ
No midnight Christmas Mass at St. Mary’s basilica after face-off over Mass

Allegations have flown thick and fast with those against the synodal Mass holding Mar Thazhath and cathedral basilica administrator Father Antony Poothavelil responsible for the incidents ahead of Christmas celebrations, which prompted the district authorities to keep the church closed for Christmas Mass.

There is great curiosity among the faithful to learn the Synod’s decision on the issue, especially against the backdrop of the constitution of the inquiry commission, which has been rejected outright by those opposing the synodal Mass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

religion and belief

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US