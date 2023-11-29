ADVERTISEMENT

Syndicate panel’s probe into Cusat stampede marred by blame game

November 29, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

MP seeks judicial inquiry into the incident

The Hindu Bureau

The probe by a Syndicate panel into the stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on November 25 has turned a farce after the varsity placed the blame on the organisers of the event for the tragedy that resulted in the death of four persons, including three students of the School of Engineering (SoE).

Interestingly, the university authorities chose to put the blame on the SoE Principal and the organising committee of the techno fest when the three-member panel started collecting statements from faculty members and students in charge of the event on Tuesday. A communication issued by the varsity on Tuesday evening, without quoting anybody, had claimed that the Principal had failed to inform that a popular Bollywood singer was holding a musical nite on the ill-fated day. It also said that the crowd management at the venue was done by SoE students.

ALSO READ
Code of Conduct to be introduced for campus programmes

It is learnt that the university authorities got irked after a letter written by the SoE Principal to the Registrar on November 24 was aired across television channels on Monday. The authorities alleged that it was an act to put the blame on them. The repercussions of the letter going public became evident after a Syndicate meet held on Monday removed Dipak Kumar Sahoo from the post of SoE Principal. The reason stated was that he was holding the post of chairperson of the organising committee of the fest, and it could impede the smooth progress of the probe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hibi Eden, MP, on Wednesday alleged that the tragedy occurred owing to the failure of the university authorities. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US