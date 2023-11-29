Syndicate panel’s probe into Cusat stampede marred by blame game

November 29, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The probe by a Syndicate panel into the stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on November 25 has turned a farce after the varsity placed the blame on the organisers of the event for the tragedy that resulted in the death of four persons, including three students of the School of Engineering (SoE).

Interestingly, the university authorities chose to put the blame on the SoE Principal and the organising committee of the techno fest when the three-member panel started collecting statements from faculty members and students in charge of the event on Tuesday. A communication issued by the varsity on Tuesday evening, without quoting anybody, had claimed that the Principal had failed to inform that a popular Bollywood singer was holding a musical nite on the ill-fated day. It also said that the crowd management at the venue was done by SoE students.

It is learnt that the university authorities got irked after a letter written by the SoE Principal to the Registrar on November 24 was aired across television channels on Monday. The authorities alleged that it was an act to put the blame on them. The repercussions of the letter going public became evident after a Syndicate meet held on Monday removed Dipak Kumar Sahoo from the post of SoE Principal. The reason stated was that he was holding the post of chairperson of the organising committee of the fest, and it could impede the smooth progress of the probe.

Hibi Eden, MP, on Wednesday alleged that the tragedy occurred owing to the failure of the university authorities. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.