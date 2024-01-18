Symposium on new criminal enactments on January 20

January 18, 2024 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - KOCHI

A symposium on ‘New criminal enactments - challenges and concerns,’ organised by the Kerala Assistant Public Prosecutors Association, will be held here on January 20.

P. Rajeeve, Minister of Law, will inaugurate the programme at Renewal Centre, Kaloor, at 9.30 a.m.

T.A. Shaji, Director General of Prosecution, Kerala, will deliver the keynote address. V.M. Muhamad Shaffi, State president of the Association and Deputy Director of Prosecution, will preside.

Mohan Gopal, former director, National Judicial Academy; John S. Ralph, lawyer; Aneesh Joseph, secretary of the Association; M.S. Girish Panju, Director of Prosecution; R. Suneesh Kumar, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Women and children); and C. Sindhu, vice president of the association, will attend.